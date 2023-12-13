Kaliyev (illness) is slated to play Wednesday despite missing Tuesday's practice.
Kaliyev was able to return for LA's morning skate Wednesday. He's projected to play on the fourth line with Trevor Lewis and Blake Lizotte. Kaliyev has six goals and 12 points in 23 outings in 2023-24.
