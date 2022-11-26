Kaliyev posted an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Kaliyev ended a four-game point drought with his helper on a Rasmus Kupari goal in the third period. It's been a solid start to the campaign for Kaliyev, who has six goals, eight assists, 47 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in 22 contests despite being limited to bottom-six usage for much of the season. Barring injuries to top-six forwards, his role is unlikely to change, but there's enough offense from this shoot-first winger to be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.