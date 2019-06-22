Kings' Arthur Kaliyev: Surprise slip to second round

Kaliyev was drafted 33rd overall by the Kings at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Kaliyev was likely the most divisive prospect in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and that's why he slipped out of the first round. He's one of the class's best snipers -- he delivered 51 goals and 51 assists as a 17-year-old in the OHL. His shot is an absolute bullet. But the rest of his game is questioned. Kaliyev's compete is questioned just about every game. He doesn't seem to be able to drive play despite his immense talent. And his skating is at best average. But Kaliyev has high hockey-IQ and is remarkably coachable. He's the ultimate risk-reward -- high ceiling and low floor. His talent alone means you need to watch his development closely. This is an absolute steal for the Kings.