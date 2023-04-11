Kaliyev scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Kaliyev ended a three-game slump with his second-period tally. It stood as the game-winner in the shutout. The 21-year-old is up to a career-high 28 points through 55 contests in 2022-23 -- he needed 80 games to get 27 points a year ago. Kaliyev has added 120 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-4 rating this season.