Kaliyev scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Kaliyev blasted his shot past Joseph Woll at 9:46 of the second period to put the Kings ahead 3-0. So far in 2023-24, Kaliyev has been a road warrior -- all five of his points have come away from Los Angeles. The 22-year-old has two goals, three helpers, 14 shots on net, four hits, six PIM and a plus-4 rating through seven appearances.