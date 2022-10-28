Kaliyev scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Jets.

Kaliyev got the Kings on the board midway through the first period, sparking a run of three goals in 4:46 for the home team. The 21-year-old hadn't scored since Opening Night, though he's been limited to bottom-six usage at even strength. He logged a season-high 13:57 of ice time Thursday. Kaliyev has two goals, three helpers, 18 shots, four hits and a minus-2 rating in eight appearances this year.