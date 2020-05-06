Kings' Arthur Kaliyev: Working toward ELC
Kaliyev and the Kings are working to finalize the details of an entry-level contract according to general manager Rob Blake, Kings beat writer John Hoven reports.
Per Blake, the team needs to finalize the details of Kaliyev's development plan, as the winger is ineligible to play in the AHL and will need to either make the team's 23-man roster or return to juniors. In 57 appearances for OHL Hamilton this year, the 18-year-old registered 44 goals and 54 helpers and was just two points shy of the 100-point mark. Given the Kings' depth concerns, it wouldn't be a shock to see Kaliyev make the 23-man roster for Opening Night of the 2020-21 campaign.
