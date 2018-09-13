Kings' Austin Strand: Dealing with concussion symptoms

Strand is week-to-week with concussion symptoms and might not be on the ice when training camp begins, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Strand appeared likely to start the year with AHL Ontario, and this makes that even more likely, assuming that he's ready to play by the time the season begins. Strand has a lot of potential, but at the moment, he's only an option in dynasty leagues.

