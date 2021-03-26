site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Kings' Austin Strand: Drops to taxi squad
RotoWire Staff
Strand was reassigned to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
This is fairly standard procedure for Strand lately. He'll continue to be a depth option on the blue line for the Kings.
