Strand posted an assist and four blocked shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Strand helped out on Carl Grundstrom's goal in the first period. The 23-year-old Strand earned his first NHL point with the assist in his fourth career game. He's added six blocks, three hits and four PIM this season. The Kings have a lot of young talent on the blue line, so Strand could see regular playing time in a third-pairing role.