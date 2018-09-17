Kings' Austin Strand: Resumes skating
Strand (concussion) hit the ice in a non-contact sweater Monday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
It's a good first step in Strand's recovery from a concussion suffered prior to training camp. The youngster is a long-shot to make the Kings' 23-man roster and more likely will begin the year with AHL Ontario.
