Strand was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Monday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Strand's demotion is likely a temporary, cap-saving move that will see the defender recalled ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Blues. With Drew Doughty (knee) and Sean Walker (knee) both out of action, Strand should compete with Mikey Anderson and Tobias Bjornfot for a spot in the lineup moving forward.