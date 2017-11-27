Kings' Austin Strand: Signs with Los Angeles
Strand signed a three-year entry-level contract with Los Angeles on Monday.
The 20-year-old was off to a dominant start in 2017-18 scoring 26 points in 24 games, and after leading his team to win the WHL Championship last season, his impressive resume was enough for him to land a NHL contract. Strand also leads the WHL this season in goals and ranks 10th in assists, both very impressive statistics for a defensemen.
