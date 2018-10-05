Kings' Austin Strand: With AHL Ontario
Strand (concussion) -- who was sent down to AHL Ontario during training camp -- will play for the Regin this year since he is no longer junior eligible.
Strand was likely a long shot to make the Kings coming out of training camp, but a concussion suffered during the preseason all but guaranteed he would head for the minors. Last year, the blueliner racked up 64 points in 69 outings and will look to bring his offensively-minded game to the AHL.
