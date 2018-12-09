Kings' Austin Wagner: Ascends to highest level
Wagner was called up from AHL Ontario on Sunday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
The fleet-footed winger has produced one goal and three helpers over 18 games as a rookie. Wagner has also kept opponents honest based on 42 hits between 8:44 of average ice time at the top level, but that hasn't been nearly enough action for Wagner to make a fantasy impact.
