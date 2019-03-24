Wagner picked up an assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Ducks.

The rookie is up to 18 points (10 goals, eight helpers) and 123 hits in 54 contests while occupying a bottom-six role for the Kings. Wagner averaged 8:49 entering the contest, but he's carved out a decent first campaign given the Kings' 30th-ranked offense. He may be worth a look in deeper formats that count hits.