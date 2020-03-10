Play

Wagner netted a goal on two shots and added two hits in Monday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Wagner snapped a six-game point drought with his tally. He's up to 11 points, 124 shots and 144 hits through 64 contests. The 22-year-old winger is stuck in a bottom-six role, which has led to a limited ability to produce offense this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories