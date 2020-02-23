Kings' Austin Wagner: Converts penalty shot
Wagner scored a goal on a penalty shot, dished two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Avalanche.
Wagner was hooked by Nikita Zadorov to earn the free shot, which he converted for his fifth goal this season. The 22-year-old is at 10 points, 115 shots, 133 hits and 34 PIM through 57 contests. His lack of offense will keep most fantasy owners away.
