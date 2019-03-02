Kings' Austin Wagner: Doubtful to return against Chicago
Wagner (lower body) is considered doubtful to return to Saturday's game against the Blackhawks, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Wagner suffered the injury when he awkwardly tumbled into the boards after trying to lay a hit on Chicago's Gustav Forsling in the second period of Saturday's contest. It's safe to assume the 21-year-old winger won't return against the Blackhawks, so he'll have to wait for Tuesday's matchup with Montreal for his next opportunity to taste game action.
