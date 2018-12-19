Kings' Austin Wagner: Earns first multi-goal game
Wagner scored half of his team's goals Tuesday, helping his squad earn a 4-1 win over Winnipeg.
The Kings are being patient with their new star, and there's no reason they shouldn't be in a season that looks lost for L.A. Wagner is likely only an option for dynasty leagues or very deep season-leagues, as he doesn't get a lot of ice time and thus will have limited opportunities to produce.
