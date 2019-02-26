Kings' Austin Wagner: Effective with limited minutes
Wagner registered a point and an assist during 8:23 in Monday's loss to the Lightning.
The 21-year-old winger adds a physical touch to the fourth line, but he contributed offensively with an assist on Alex Iafallo's goal in the third period and added a score of his own to put the Kings in the lead. Wagner now has his fourth two-point game of the season and 16 points in his rookie campaign.
