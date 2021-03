Wagner picked up an assist, two shots on goal and a pair of hits in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Wagner's helper on Matt Roy's goal in the second period was the former's first point in seven appearances in March. Wagner has been limited to bottom-six duties when he's in the lineup. The 23-year-old has seven points, 39 shots, 58 hits and 11 PIM through 23 games.