A five-minute major was the only notable thing Wagner did in the last game before the hiatus.

Wagner's honestly fortunate that he hasn't tested positive for the virus, given that he got in a fight against the one NHL team that's had a player test positive. His season before the hiatus didn't really have much in the way of positives, as he notched just 11 points and saw his goal numbers cut in half. He offers little in the way of value on fantasy rosters.