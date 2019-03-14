Kings' Austin Wagner: Expected to play
Wagner (lower body) is expected to return to action Thursday against the Predators, NHL.com's Dan Greenspan reports.
Wagner's return to health will bolster the Kings' depth up front, but it will almost certainly go unnoticed in most fantasy circles, as he's only totaled 16 points in 49 games this campaign. The 21-year-old rookie is expected to return to a bottom-six role, skating with Trevor Lewis and Kyle Clifford on LA's fourth line.
