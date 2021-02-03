Wagner will likely get more opportunities on the Kings' second line over a long-term period, Zach Dooley of LAKingsInsider.com reports.

So far, the Kings haven't stuck to that, as Wagner has averaged just 9:35 of ice time in games against Minnesota and Anaheim, but it's possible they're bringing him along slowly. He's only appeared in five games this season, and Los Angeles isn't in any rush. Given that he wasn't a big scorer at the AHL level, he's probably not going to be much help in most formats, but the opportunities he projects to have make him worth monitoring in case things change.