Wagner netted a goal on two shots and tossed three hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Blackhawks.

Wagner has goals in consecutive games, and four points in his last nine outings. In that span, he's added 32 hits. For the year, Wagner has 20 points (12 goals, eight helpers) and 137 hits in 58 games. He's been a bit lucky with a 20.3 percent shooting rate, which is unsustainable for virtually all players. Expect some scoring regression next year.