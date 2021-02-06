Wagner scored a goal on a team-high six shots and added four hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Wagner spoiled Marc-Andre Fleury's shutout bid at 7:47 of the third period. In recent games, the Kings have attempted to get Wagner more offense-friendly assignments. It's encouraging to see the 23-year-old lead the team in shots. Wagner has only two points to go with 15 shots, 11 hits and a minus-5 rating through six appearances this season. While he operates in the top six, Wagner hasn't produced enough to pique the interest of most fantasy managers.