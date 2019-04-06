Kings' Austin Wagner: Gathers assist
Wagner picked up an assist along with three shots, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the ducks.
Wagner has posted four points in his last eight contests, giving him 21 points in 61 appearances this season. He also has 141 hits and 65 shots during the campaign. The fourth-round pick from 2015 has been productive in a fourth-line role, which makes him an interesting option for owners in deeper formats in next year's draft.
