Wagner tallied a goal in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Wagner sprang ahead on a breakaway and corralled a pass from Trevor Lewis before tallying the go-ahead goal at 13:00 of the second period. He had gone 22 games without a goal, registering just two assists in that span. Wagner has points in consecutive contests and nine points through 53 outings overall. He's added 122 hits and 109 shots -- his 3.7 shooting percentage is much lower than his 17.9 percent success rate as a rookie last year.