Wagner took a tripping penalty in the third period of Sunday's win over Detroit, his first fantasy contribution in the NHL.

Some leagues are moving away from PIMs, so this likely didn't help much of anyone, but Wagner is skating about 11 minutes a game and got 20 shifts against the Wings. He's earned a spot on the Kings' roster, and if he can get his scoring touch established, he'll eventually earn one on fantasy rosters too.

Our Latest Stories