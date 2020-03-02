Kings' Austin Wagner: Getting inconsistent ice time
Wagner's ice time was less than 11 minutes for the third time in five games Sunday in a 4-1 win over Vegas.
Wagner has yo-yoed between getting quality ice time and barely registering 10 minutes over the past five games, in part because he's young and the Kings are experimenting to see how much he can help their rebuild. He's not really a scorer, though, so he's not going to be much help in daily leagues unless you play in a format that counts hits, where he leads the Kings with 139.
