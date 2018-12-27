Kings' Austin Wagner: In action Thursday
Wagner (upper body) will return to the lineup versus the Coyotes on Thursday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Wagner no doubt benefitted from the extra time off, as he will miss just one game due to his upper-body issue. The winger was averaging a mere 8:37 of ice time in his previous 15 outings before sustaining his injury, but still managed to rack up seven points. If he can take on a bigger role -- especially with Jeff Carter (upper body) sidelined -- Wagner could offer decent mid-range fantasy value.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...