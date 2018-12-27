Wagner (upper body) will return to the lineup versus the Coyotes on Thursday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Wagner no doubt benefitted from the extra time off, as he will miss just one game due to his upper-body issue. The winger was averaging a mere 8:37 of ice time in his previous 15 outings before sustaining his injury, but still managed to rack up seven points. If he can take on a bigger role -- especially with Jeff Carter (upper body) sidelined -- Wagner could offer decent mid-range fantasy value.