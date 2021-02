Wagner scored a goal on four shots, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Wagner's first-period tally, on a feed from rookie blueliner Tobias Bjornfot, stood as the game-winner Thursday. Wagner has two goals and an assist in his last four games, although he saw less than 10 minutes for the second consecutive outing. The limited usage puts a dent in Wagner's fantasy appeal, but the 23-year-old has four points, 19 hits and 20 shots on net in nine contests.