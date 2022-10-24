site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: kings-austin-wagner-loaned-to-ahl-ontario | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Kings' Austin Wagner: Loaned to AHL Ontario
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wagner was loaned to AHL Ontario on Monday.
Wagner was brought up from the minors Sunday along with defenseman Jacob Moverare. He has one goal and one assist in three minor-league contests this campaign.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read