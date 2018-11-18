Kings' Austin Wagner: Moves up a rank
Wagner was recalled by the Kings on Sunday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
The 21-year-old spent five games with AHL Ontario and scored two goals. Wagner will join the Kings for Monday's game versus the Blues, but it's unclear if they'll place him in the lineup immediately. Wager was pointless with a minus-5 rating for the team earlier this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...