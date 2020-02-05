Wagner posted a minus-2 rating and one shot on net in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

Wagner's pointless streak is now at 15 games. He's averaged 12:57 per game during that stretch and has fired 27 total shots on net, but the 22-year-old hasn't been able to convert. Wagner will continue to add physicality to the bottom six, however, as he leads the team with 118 hits.