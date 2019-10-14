Kings' Austin Wagner: On scoresheet Sunday
Wagner scored a goal on two shots and dished out four hits in a 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday.
Wagner's first goal of the season cut the deficit to 2-1 in the first period. The fourth-line winger was a healthy scratch in two games before drawing into both of this weekend's contests. He had a productive rookie year with 21 points and 142 hits in 62 games last season, but it's not really enough to move the needle in fantasy.
