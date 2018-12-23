Kings' Austin Wagner: Out against Vegas
Wagner (upper body) will not play Sunday against the Golden Knights, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Wagner took a hard hit from Erik Karlsson on Saturday that resulted in a two-game penalty for the Sharks' blueliner. The 21-year-old has three goals and seven points in 24 games this season. His next chance to suit up will be Thursday against Arizona.
