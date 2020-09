Wagner signed a three-year, $3.4 million contract extension with the Kings on Tuesday.

Wagner has appeared in 127 games over the past two campaigns with the Kings, notching 18 goals and 32 points while racking up 55 PIM over that span. The 2015 fourth-round pick will likely continue to skate in a bottom-six role for the duration of his extension, which will prevent him from attaining fantasy relevancy in the majority of formats.