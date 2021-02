Wagner notched an assist and four hits in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Blues.

Wagner set up Andreas Athanasiou for what was the game-winning goal late in the second period. The helper snapped a four-game point drought for Wagner. In 14 games this year, the 23-year-old has five points, 23 shots on goal and 36 hits. Expect the Alberta native to continue working in a bottom-six capacity.