Kings' Austin Wagner: Reassigned to minors
Wagner was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Tuesday.
The Kings are off until Feb. 2 due to the All-Star break and ensuing bye week, but Wagner will be kept busy in the AHL. Selected in the fourth round (99th overall) of the 2015 draft, the winger has shown plenty of promise based on four goals and five assists through 34 games and 8:24 of average ice time.
