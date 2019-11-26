Play

Wagner recorded an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Wagner had the secondary assist on Adrian Kempe's goal late in the second period. Offense has been hard to come by for Wagner, who entered Monday with no points in his previous six games. The winger has only five points, 40 shots and 49 hits in 20 contests this year.

