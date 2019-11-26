Kings' Austin Wagner: Registers assist in overtime loss
Wagner recorded an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.
Wagner had the secondary assist on Adrian Kempe's goal late in the second period. Offense has been hard to come by for Wagner, who entered Monday with no points in his previous six games. The winger has only five points, 40 shots and 49 hits in 20 contests this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.