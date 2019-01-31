Wagner was called up from AHL Ontario on Thursday.

As expected, Wagner has returned to the parent club with the 2019 All-Star Weekend elapsed. The rookie presumably will reprise his role as a bottom-six winger, though Wagner's been rather efficient based on him producing nine points between 34 games and 8:24 of average ice time, so keep that in mind if you need a budget-friendly DFS filler.

