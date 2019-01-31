Kings' Austin Wagner: Rejoins parent club
Wagner was called up from AHL Ontario on Thursday.
As expected, Wagner has returned to the parent club with the 2019 All-Star Weekend elapsed. The rookie presumably will reprise his role as a bottom-six winger, though Wagner's been rather efficient based on him producing nine points between 34 games and 8:24 of average ice time, so keep that in mind if you need a budget-friendly DFS filler.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...