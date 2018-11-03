Wagner was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Saturday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

While he's one of the fastest skaters in the game, Wagner is still earning how to harness the speed to benefit the Kings. The Alberta native has a minus-5 rating and remains in pursuit of his first NHL point, but such a quest has been put on hold, as he'll trade places on the organizational depth chart with fellow rookie Matt Luff.