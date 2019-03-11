Kings' Austin Wagner: Remains out of lineup
Wagner (lower body) is out Sunday versus the Ducks, marking the fourth straight game the winger has missed.
Wagner has posted 16 points in his first 49 games but has missed three straight contests, with Sunday's absence being number four. The Kings don't play again till Thursday, so expect another update on the 21-year-old's status well before the team hits the ice.
