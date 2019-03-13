Kings' Austin Wagner: Return forthcoming
Head coach Willie Desjardins said Wednesday that Wagner (lower body) should be available for Thursday's home game against Nashville, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Wagner has missed the last four games due the injury, but seems to be on the right track for a return. The 21-year-old has been decent this campaign, accumulating 16 points in 49 games. Expect a definitive word on Wagner's status before puck drop Thursday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...