Head coach Willie Desjardins said Wednesday that Wagner (lower body) should be available for Thursday's home game against Nashville, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Wagner has missed the last four games due the injury, but seems to be on the right track for a return. The 21-year-old has been decent this campaign, accumulating 16 points in 49 games. Expect a definitive word on Wagner's status before puck drop Thursday.