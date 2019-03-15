Kings' Austin Wagner: Returns with goal
Wagner (lower body) was the only King to beat Pekka Rinne in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.
Wagner skated 9:21 in the contest and potted his 10th goal. The rookie has 17 points in 50 games, as well as 110 hits, five of which were delivered Thursday. The fourth round pick from 2015 has done well in limited time, as he only averages 8:40 a game. It's unlikely he will sustain a shooting percentage of 17.6 for much longer, however.
