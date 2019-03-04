Kings' Austin Wagner: Ruled out Tuesday
Wagner (lower body) has been ruled out Tuesday against the Canadiens by interim coach Willie Desjardins, who also described him as day-to-day, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Wagner's next chance to return will come Thursday against the Blues. He has nine goals and 16 points in 49 appearances this season.
