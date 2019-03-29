Kings' Austin Wagner: Scores 11th goal
Wagner potted a goal on two shots and added four hits in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.
Wagner is up to 19 points in 57 games in his rookie season, although he's only fired 57 shots on goal. His primary category of interest is hits, of which he has 134 now, which could give him a little fantasy value in deeper formats.
