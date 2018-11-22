Kings' Austin Wagner: Scores first two NHL points
Wagner recorded a goal and a helper in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to Colorado.
In his 10th career NHL contest, Wagner notched his first goal and first assist in the same night. The 2015 fourth round pick will likely bounce between the NHL and AHL levels for most of the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...